Russia plans to become leading supplier of eco-food in Asia-Pacific Region — Putin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia undertakes measures to improve productivity of its agricultural market and intends to become a leading supplier of ecologically clean food in the Asia-Pacific Region, President Vladimir Putin said in an article timed to the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam on November 10-11.

Preventing and providing relief following natural disasters and man-made accidents, epidemics and pandemics are among challenges requiring joint response of all partners in the Asia-Pacific Region, Putin said. Common thought is needed on the issue of meeting the region's rapidly growing demand for high-quality and healthy food, the Russian leader noted "Russia is one of the world’s leaders in exports of grain, vegetable oils, fish, and a number of other foods. We expect to become the leading supplier of ecologically clean food to our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region. To do so, we are taking measures to increase agricultural output and improve productivity," the Russian President said.

Establishing effective cooperation to support innovation is the most important task we face, Putin said. Russia has put forward a number of specific initiatives, including unifying digital economy and trade rules, harmonizing national technical standards, coordinating strategies for forming high-tech markets, and creating a uniform conceptual framework for the digital space, the President said. "We have also shared with our partners our experience in providing e-services to the public. In addition, we suggest starting consultations within APEC on international information security and protection of computer software," the head of state said.

Russia also has a serious approach to involving small and medium-sized businesses in APEC economic integration processes, and supporting female entrepreneurship and start-up companies run by young entrepreneurs, Putin said. Moscow also attaches "special importance to strengthening our cultural ties and expanding our contacts in the sphere of science and education," the President said. "Looking ahead, we will focus on forming a common APR education space, one of whose centers could be the Far Eastern Federal University," he noted.

Russia intends to engage in "substantive discussions of all these topics during the upcoming summit" and is ready for a collaborative effort in finding "acceptable solutions to the challenge of supporting the steady, balanced, and harmonious growth of our shared region, and securing its prosperity," the President said.