Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM to attend East Asia Summit in Philippines

Business & Economy
November 08, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On November 12, Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in the Philippines to attend the 12th East Asia Summit

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit the Philippines to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS), Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"On November 12, Russia’s head of government will arrive in the Philippines to attend the 12th East Asia Summit," Ushakov said, noting that in September 2016 Medvedev held talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on the sidelines of the summit in Vientiane, Laos.

Read also
Su-27 plane

Russia views South-East Asia as promising arms market

The East Asia Summits are held annually since 2005 as high-level discussion of Asia-Pacific Region nations on a wide range of regional and global issues. The ASEAN Plus Three summit (the Association of East Asia Nations and Japan, China and South Korea) put forward a proposal to hold the East Asia Summits, which are held annually and coincide with annual meetings of ASEAN leaders.

The EAS brings together ten members of ASEAN (Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines), Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, and Japan. Russia and the United States joined the summits in 2001.

The EAS’ 18 member states account for 50% of the world’s population and for 55% of global GPD.

Among issues on the East Asia Summits agenda are security in the Asia-Pacific region, cooperation in energy and trade, climate change and discussion on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (a proposed free trade agreement).

In 2011, the summit tackled territorial disputes in the South China Sea among China, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei.

On 8 September 2016, Vientiane, the capital and largest city of Laos, hosted the EAS. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended it from Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov holds missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea
2
Russian arms producer Kalashnikov sees high interest in anti-drone rifle
3
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fine
4
Press review: Kiev eyes cutting ties with Moscow and Russia-NATO ties stuck in neutral
5
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
6
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
7
Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама