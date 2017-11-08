Back to Main page
Rosneft does not comment on court’s decision to summon CEO to court in ex-minister's case

Business & Economy
November 08, 13:42 UTC+3

On Wednesday, the Zamoskvoretsky court in Moscow accepted the motion of the prosecutor's office and summoned head of Rosneft Igor Sechin to appear before court in case of Alexey Ulyukayev

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Rosneft does not comment on the decision of the Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow to summon head of the company Igor Sechin to the court to testify against former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, an official with the company told TASS.

"So far we do not comment on it," the company said.

On Wednesday, the Zamoskvoretsky court in Moscow accepted the motion of the prosecutor's office and summoned head of Rosneft Igor Sechin to appear before court in case of Alexey Ulyukayev, former Economic Development Minister, who is accused of taking a bribe in the amount of $2 million.

