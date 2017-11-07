Back to Main page
Russia's X5 Retail Group opens trade office in Hong Kong

Business & Economy
November 07, 19:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017, the number of countries where X5 has direct relationships with suppliers reached 27

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s X5 Retail Group has opened its first overseas sales office in Hong Kong, the company said in a press release.

X5 is also considering opportunities to establish similar trade offices in Central Asia and South America.

"A permanent presence in Hong Kong, the business getaway to South-Eastern Asia, will enable X5's procurement team to improve purchasing terms and build up the share of direct imports in a number of product categories, primarily fruit, vegetables, seafood and non-food goods," the company said.

"In 2017-2018, X5 intends to establish direct imports from another six countries - Bosnia, Mexico, Namibia, Madagascar, New Zealand and Iran. The Company is open to cooperation with producers from other countries looking to tap into the Russian market and is ready to offer favorable procurement terms," the company said.·

In 2017, the number of countries where X5 has direct relationships with suppliers reached 27. Direct imports already account for almost 50% of supplied fruit and berries. In the 18 months after the launch of the direct import programme, the total number of direct suppliers reached 200.

About company

X5Retail Group is one of the leading Russian food retail companies. The company manages the stores of several retail chains: neighborhood stores under the Pyaterochka brand, supermarkets under the Perekrestok brand, hypermarkets under the Karusel brand, Express-Retail stores under various brands.

As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 11,326 stores.

Net profit of X5 under the international financial reporting standards for the 9 months of 2017 increased by 30.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, to 25.97 billion rubles ($439 mln). Revenue reached 933.3 billion rubles ($15.7 bln), which is 26.2% up year-on-year.

