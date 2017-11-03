Russian-Ukrainian agreement on cooperation in TV and radio broadcasting terminated

Russian Navy’s hydrographers open 11 islands in Arctic over five yearsBusiness & Economy November 03, 16:17
MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian governments on cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting has been terminated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on the official legal information website on Friday.
"The agreement between the Russian government and the Ukrainian Cabinet on cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting signed in Moscow on October 23, 2000, was terminated on October 21, 2017," the statement said.