Russian Navy’s hydrographers open 11 islands in Arctic over five years

ST.PETERSBURG, November 3. /TASS/. Expeditions, organized by the Ministry of Defense’s department of navigation and oceanography, over past five years opened eleven islands and six straits in the Arctic seas, the department’s head, Captain First Rank Sergey Travin, said during celebration of the department’s 190th anniversary.

"Over past five years, our oceanographic research vessels went on more than 25 long voyages, where they opened eleven islands, six straits, nine capes and five bays," he said. "All the data have been verified and now the objects are marked on nautical charts."

The newly discovered objects are located in the areas of Novaya Zemlya and Franz-Joseph Land.

Among results of the department’s work over past few years are 52,000 square meters of the Okhotsk seabed, included in the Russian continental shelf, and, besides, Russia consolidated legal rights on the continental shelf in the central part of the Barents Sea, the captain said.