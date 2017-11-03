Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy’s hydrographers open 11 islands in Arctic over five years

Business & Economy
November 03, 16:17 UTC+3

The newly discovered objects are located in the areas of Novaya Zemlya and Franz-Joseph Land

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedozeev/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, November 3. /TASS/. Expeditions, organized by the Ministry of Defense’s department of navigation and oceanography, over past five years opened eleven islands and six straits in the Arctic seas, the department’s head, Captain First Rank Sergey Travin, said during celebration of the department’s 190th anniversary.

Read also
Russia’s ministry of natural resources Sergei Donskoi

Russian natural resources ministry expects more big discoveries on Arctic shelf

"Over past five years, our oceanographic research vessels went on more than 25 long voyages, where they opened eleven islands, six straits, nine capes and five bays," he said. "All the data have been verified and now the objects are marked on nautical charts."
The newly discovered objects are located in the areas of Novaya Zemlya and Franz-Joseph Land.
Among results of the department’s work over past few years are 52,000 square meters of the Okhotsk seabed, included in the Russian continental shelf, and, besides, Russia consolidated legal rights on the continental shelf in the central part of the Barents Sea, the captain said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support Putin
2
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellites
3
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
4
Russian-Ukrainian agreement on cooperation in TV and radio broadcasting terminated
5
Chechnya head suggests it’s high time Lenin be properly laid to rest
6
FSB foils arson plot set for Russian national holiday
7
US turns down all Russian requests to visit seized diplomatic premises in New York
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама