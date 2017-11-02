Back to Main page
Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company to invest more than $343 million in ecology projects

Business & Economy
November 02, 19:50 UTC+3 MURMANSK

First of all, those are projects on modernization of nickel production, the company’s CEO said

MURMANSK, November 2. /TASS/. The Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC, a part of the Norilsk Nickel Company) plans investing in ecology-related projects more than 20 billion rubles, ($343 million), the company’s CEO Igor Ryshkel said in an interview with TASS.

"In mid-term, investments in ecology-related projects would exceed 20 billion rubles," he said. "First of all, those are projects on modernization of nickel production, and besides, in Zapolyarny town we shall begin construction of new treatment facilities at the Severnyi mine."

"We plan cutting greatly water consumption for the production cycle," he added.

In 2017, the Kola MMC finished the project on a disposal facility for saline effluent in production of nickel. Investments in the project were more than 1.5 billion rubles ($25.7 million), he said.

"The new system allows a more complete integrated industrial wastewater treatment. In this process the chemical reagents, like boric acid, return to production, and, in addition, instead of harmful waste we thus produce additional marketable products - sulfate and sodium chloride," he continued. "By the way, we are the first in Russia to use this technology of evaporation, such experience is new for this country."

The Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company is a leading production complex in the Murmansk region as a major producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic metals. The company is the world’s biggest nickel refining enterprise and Russia’s only producer of electrolytic cobalt of highest grades. The products are delivered both to domestic and international markets.

