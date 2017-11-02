Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia exceeds oil production cut target by 15,000 barrels in Oct 2017

Business & Economy
November 02, 16:49 UTC+3 RIYADH

Production was slashed by 315 thousand barrels versus last October, according to the Russian energy minister

Share
1 pages in this article

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russia reduced crude oil production by 315,000 barrels in October 2017 compared with October 2016, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

Read also

OPEC+ to make final decision on extending or exiting deal in early 2018

"Production was slashed by 315 thousand barrels versus (last) October," he said when asked about the reduction in October 2017.

With its output reduction quota amounting to 300,000 barrels, Russia exceeded the target by 15,000 barrels in the reporting period. First the 300,000 barrels goal was hit in May 2017.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016. In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Novak
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
3
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraft
6
Putin, Nazarbayev note Astana format contributes to settlement in Syria
7
Saudi Arabia taking interest in Kamaz trucks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама