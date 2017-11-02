Russia exceeds oil production cut target by 15,000 barrels in Oct 2017

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 02, 16:01
Chechnya head suggests it’s high time Lenin be properly laid to restSociety & Culture November 02, 15:12
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraftMilitary & Defense November 02, 14:48
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:41
Lenin reburial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:11
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giantsPress Review November 02, 13:00
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russia reduced crude oil production by 315,000 barrels in October 2017 compared with October 2016, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.
"Production was slashed by 315 thousand barrels versus (last) October," he said when asked about the reduction in October 2017.
With its output reduction quota amounting to 300,000 barrels, Russia exceeded the target by 15,000 barrels in the reporting period. First the 300,000 barrels goal was hit in May 2017.
In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016. In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.