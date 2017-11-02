Saudi Arabia taking interest in Kamaz trucks

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are negotiating supplies of Kamaz trucks from Russia, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov told TASS Thursday, adding that the Saudi side is taking an interest in it.

"Kamaz is taking an interest, and Saudi Arabia has expressed its interest," he said.

According to Osmakov, Saudi Arabia will most likely have counter-demands on partial localization of production. "They link each item with counter-demands," he said, adding that Moscow expects "certain demands on localization" from the Saudi side.

As reported earlier, Russia’s largest automobile corporation plans to increase exports 4.8% to 6,500 in 2017, while last year 6,200 automobiles were produced for export. Kamaz ranks 16th among the world's top heavy truck manufacturers. The company produces trucks, trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units, and different tools. The group includes 11 large automobile plants.