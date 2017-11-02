Russia and Saudi Arabia mull opening direct air service

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are discussing plans to open direct air service between the countries, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov told TASS Thursday.

"The issue of direct service is under discussion," he said, adding that the air service between Russia and Saudi Arabia might be opened already in 2018.

According to deputy minister, a lot will depend on airline occupancy potential.

In September, Russia and Iran restored direct air service as the Iraqi national carrier Iraqi Airways started flights to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport from Baghdad and Basra.