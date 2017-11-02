Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom may take part in construction of 16 nuclear power units in Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy
November 02, 13:19 UTC+3

Nuclear industry is an important part of Russian-Saudi cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russian state corporation Rosatom is interested in building nuclear infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including construction of 16 nuclear power units, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Novak co-chairs the commission.

"Nuclear industry is an important part of our cooperation. For example, Rosatom could take part in creation of a nuclear cluster in Saudi Arabia, including the construction of 16 modern (nuclear) blocks," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosatom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
3
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
4
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
5
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellites
6
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
7
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама