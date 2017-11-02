Rosatom may take part in construction of 16 nuclear power units in Saudi Arabia

Lenin’s body burial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Russian state corporation Rosatom is interested in building nuclear infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including construction of 16 nuclear power units, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Novak co-chairs the commission.
"Nuclear industry is an important part of our cooperation. For example, Rosatom could take part in creation of a nuclear cluster in Saudi Arabia, including the construction of 16 modern (nuclear) blocks," he said.