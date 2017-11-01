Back to Main page
US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 1-1.25%

Business & Economy
November 01, 21:21 UTC+3

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously in June 2017

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank has kept the base interest rate at the level of 1-1.25%, the Federal Open Market Committee said Wednesday after the meeting.

Bloomberg poll revealed that all 84 economists surveyed expected the Fed to keep the interest rate at the prior range of 1-1.25%.

The Federal Reserve raised the rate previously in June 2017 to 1-1.25% per annum.

