Russian Central Bank president, RT editor get into Forbes’s 100 most powerful women

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. President of Russia’s Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, and the editor-in-chief of RT Channel, Margarita Simonyan, have gotten into Forbes’s list of the 100 most powerful women in the world. The magazine published the ranking at its website on Wednesday.

Elvira Nabiullina has taken places on the list for several years in succession. This year Forbes has placed her to the 49th position, seven positions up from 2016.

Margarita Simonyan, who is a newcomer on the list, occupies the 52nd position. She got there against the background of Washington’s accusations against RT, which claim the channel tried to wield impact on the outcome of the presidential election in the US in 2016.

US officials demanded earlier that RT recognize itself as a foreign agent. Simonyan said this would make the operations of the channel impossible, as it would have to publish full data on its staff members including salaries, residential addresses and telephone numbers and people would unlikely make a choice in favor of job then instead the safety and security of their families.

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel has taken the top position on the list for the seventh years on end. Prime Minister Theresa May of the UK is number two and Melinda Gates, Bill Gates’s wife is number three.