Gas supplies restored after gas pipeline breakdown in Crimea

Business & Economy
November 01, 14:18 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Power supply was restored in the villages of Lavrovy and Krasnokamenka which were left without power after the accident on the second gas line

SIMFEROPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Crymgazseti has started gas supplies to people who were left without gas after yesterday’s breakdown on a gas pipeline near Alushta, the company’s director Sergey Tarasov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Everything is going on schedule. We are connecting customers and launching gas supplies," he said. About 3,000 people were left without power following breakdowns on two gas lines, the Crymgazseti press service reported.

The company’s press service also specified that power supply was restored in the villages of Lavrovy and Krasnokamenka, that were left without power after the accident on the second gas line.

"Gas supplies have been restored in Krasnokamenka, Lavrovy and Artek. <...> Partenit and Zaprudnoye near Yalta are still without power. As for Alushta, welding work is nearing completion, and gas supplies will be launched in one and a half to two hours," the source said.

Accidents on two gas lines near Alushta were earlier reported; besides, a transmission tower collapsed. Law enforcement authorities are probing into all leads, including sabotage. Gas supplies are expected to be fully restored in two days, the Crymgazseti press service told TASS.

