Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders for the Russian short-medium-range MS-21 aircraft contains orders for 315 jets, including 175 prepaid, Kirill Budayev, vice-president for marketing and sales at the Irkut Corporation (developer and producer of MS-21) told reporters.

"We now have 175 firm orders. In total, we have 315 orders, including options and memoranda," he said.

Budayev noted that the plant's capacities are loaded for four years.