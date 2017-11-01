Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets

Putin arrives in TehranRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 13:45
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jetMilitary & Defense November 01, 13:12
Press review: Sochi might host key Syrian peace talks and oil may return to $100 by 2020Press Review November 01, 13:00
Moscow not surprised by extension of anti-Russian sanctions — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 12:50
Lenin’s body will be reburied, when society sees eye to eye on it — upper house speakerSociety & Culture November 01, 12:25
More than half of Russians believe Sobchak’s presidential run ‘just a publicity stunt’Society & Culture November 01, 12:22
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraftMilitary & Defense November 01, 11:59
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one dayBusiness & Economy November 01, 11:02
Diplomat warns US will be responsible for potential collapse of Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 10:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders for the Russian short-medium-range MS-21 aircraft contains orders for 315 jets, including 175 prepaid, Kirill Budayev, vice-president for marketing and sales at the Irkut Corporation (developer and producer of MS-21) told reporters.
"We now have 175 firm orders. In total, we have 315 orders, including options and memoranda," he said.
Budayev noted that the plant's capacities are loaded for four years.