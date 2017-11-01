Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets

Business & Economy
November 01, 13:40 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders for the Russian short-medium-range MS-21 aircraft contains orders for 315 jets, including 175 prepaid, Kirill Budayev, vice-president for marketing and sales at the Irkut Corporation (developer and producer of MS-21) told reporters.

"We now have 175 firm orders. In total, we have 315 orders, including options and memoranda," he said.

Budayev noted that the plant's capacities are loaded for four years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Press review: Sochi might host key Syrian peace talks and oil may return to $100 by 2020
3
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
4
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one day
5
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
6
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
7
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама