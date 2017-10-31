French retailer invests more than $ 27.5 million in Russia's northern region

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 31, 18:22
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 17:42
Ousted Catalan leader has no plans to request political asylum in BelgiumWorld October 31, 16:48
Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says MacronWorld October 31, 16:44
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — mediaBusiness & Economy October 31, 16:09
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy for ‘Russia blame game'Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ARKHANGELSK, October 31. /TASS/. France’s Leroy Merlin retailer invested in the Arkhangelsk region’s economy more than 1.6 billion rubles ($ 27.5 million), the region’s Deputy Governor Alexei Andronov said at opening of the first hypermarket, press service of Arkhangelsk’s administration said on Tuesday.
"The region’s deputy governor, head of the administration, Alexei Andronov said the investments the French company made in the region was more than 1.6 billion rubles, which is a positive estimation of the region’s economic climate," the press service said in a statement.
Opening of the new big shop in Arkhangelsk has offered more than 180 jobs. The shop offers also goods produced by local companies: plastic windows and dry construction mixes. The company also plans participating in the city’s projects on municipal improvement.
"The administration of Arkhangelsk and the retailer are interested in improvement of the Kasatkina Street, and we hope this cooperation will be fruitful," the press service quoted the city’s acting head, Daniil Shaposhnikov, as saying.
Leroy Merlin is an international retailer on the worldwide DIY market.