French retailer invests more than $ 27.5 million in Russia's northern region

Business & Economy
October 31, 17:02 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Leroy Merlin retailer also plans participating in Arkhangelsk’s projects on municipal improvement

ARKHANGELSK, October 31. /TASS/. France’s Leroy Merlin retailer invested in the Arkhangelsk region’s economy more than 1.6 billion rubles ($ 27.5 million), the region’s Deputy Governor Alexei Andronov said at opening of the first hypermarket, press service of Arkhangelsk’s administration said on Tuesday.

"The region’s deputy governor, head of the administration, Alexei Andronov said the investments the French company made in the region was more than 1.6 billion rubles, which is a positive estimation of the region’s economic climate," the press service said in a statement.

Opening of the new big shop in Arkhangelsk has offered more than 180 jobs. The shop offers also goods produced by local companies: plastic windows and dry construction mixes. The company also plans participating in the city’s projects on municipal improvement.

"The administration of Arkhangelsk and the retailer are interested in improvement of the Kasatkina Street, and we hope this cooperation will be fruitful," the press service quoted the city’s acting head, Daniil Shaposhnikov, as saying.

Leroy Merlin is an international retailer on the worldwide DIY market.

Arctic today
