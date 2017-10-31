Back to Main page
Kaspersky Lab reports new cyberattack against Russian banks

Business & Economy
October 31, 17:27 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A new cyberattack against Russian banks named ‘Silence’ was identified, Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab said on Tuesday.

"Experts of Kaspersky Lab detected a new focused attack against financial institutions of Russia, Armenia and Malaysia," the company said.

Cyberattacks do not disrupt operation of Russian banks — regulator

Russia’s Sberbank finds way to fully protect its ATMs from cyberattacks

Over 70 mln cyberattacks attempted on Russian information resources in 2016

Russian Interior Ministry prevents $50 mln damage from cyberattacks

