Kaspersky Lab reports new cyberattack against Russian banks

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 31, 18:22
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 17:42
Ousted Catalan leader has no plans to request political asylum in BelgiumWorld October 31, 16:48
Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says MacronWorld October 31, 16:44
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — mediaBusiness & Economy October 31, 16:09
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy for ‘Russia blame game'Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A new cyberattack against Russian banks named ‘Silence’ was identified, Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab said on Tuesday.
"Experts of Kaspersky Lab detected a new focused attack against financial institutions of Russia, Armenia and Malaysia," the company said.