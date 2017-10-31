Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating

Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia has moved up to 35th place from the 40th in the Doing Business-2018 rating, which is annually prepared by one of the World Bank's divisions, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the cabinet members.
"Russia has moved up by 5 positions compared to the results of last year and ranks 35th," he said.
In his May 2012 decrees Putin set the goal for Russia to achieve the 20th position in the Doing Business rating by 2018. In 2012, Russia was on the 120th place in that rating.