Rosatom starts construction work at Iran’s Bushehr NPP second power unit

BUSHEHR, October 31. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev took part in the formal ceremony of work start in the foundation pit of main buildings of the power unit No. 2 of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran, the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Tuesday.

"The construction cornerstone was laid in September 2016, followed by site preparatory work. The Bushehr-2 project enters the practical implementation phase from the foundation pit construction start," Rosatom said.

The company keeps plans to start building the power unit No. 2 (so-called ‘first concreting’) in 2019.