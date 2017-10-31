Back to Main page
Macron accepts Russia's invitation take part in SFIEF-2018

Business & Economy
October 31, 12:08 UTC+3

The forum us scheduled for May

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the invitation to visit Russia in 2018, particularly for participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of the European Businesses.

"Russia and France have some good plans. The two countries’ presidents have already met twice. Vladimir Putin made a visit France, while Macron has accepted the invitation to visit Russia in 2018, particularly for participating in the SPIEF, scheduled to be held in May," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

