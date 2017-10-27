Russia's Krasnoyarsk to increase oil production by more than 10% by end of 2017

Russian expert doubts Madrid will use force in CataloniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 20:30
Russia may set up maintenance center for MC-21 aircraft in UzbekistanBusiness & Economy October 27, 20:16
Russian tennis chief says Sharapova unlikely to play for national squad in 2018Sport October 27, 19:41
UNESCO awards Five Continents medal to TASS first deputy director-generalSociety & Culture October 27, 18:26
Russian ‘eternal disc’ may store information for 1 million years, experts sayScience & Space October 27, 18:04
FIFA sets deadline for submitting bids to host 2026 World CupSport October 27, 17:55
Spain’s Senate moves to impose direct rule on CataloniaWorld October 27, 17:19
Viktor Yushchenko hints at presidential ambitionWorld October 27, 17:15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to restSociety & Culture October 27, 17:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNOYARSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Krasnoyarsk Territory in the current year will produce 24-25 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate, against 22.4 million tonees a year earlier, a Russian lawmaker Viktor Zubarev told TASS on Friday.
In terms of production, the region is the leader in the Siberian Federal District.
"The production numbers in January-September are very good - more than 17.6 million tonnes - this is by 8% more than a year earlier," he said. "By end of this year, the production may reach 24-25 million tonnes."
The growth comes from works at new areas in the Arctic zone, including the Suzunsky area of the Vankorsky cluster, he said. "Scientists say, this direction is the most promising at the moment, especially with the drilling on the shelf, which began only recently."
From 2009, the Rosneft Company began operations at the Vankorskoye field in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In 2016, production at Suzun began. In 2017, test production will begin at the Yurubcheno-Tokhomoskoye field, and in 2018 it would go operational. Later on, operations would begin at the Tagaulsky and Lodochny deposits.