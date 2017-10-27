Russia's Krasnoyarsk to increase oil production by more than 10% by end of 2017

KRASNOYARSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Krasnoyarsk Territory in the current year will produce 24-25 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate, against 22.4 million tonees a year earlier, a Russian lawmaker Viktor Zubarev told TASS on Friday.

In terms of production, the region is the leader in the Siberian Federal District.

"The production numbers in January-September are very good - more than 17.6 million tonnes - this is by 8% more than a year earlier," he said. "By end of this year, the production may reach 24-25 million tonnes."

The growth comes from works at new areas in the Arctic zone, including the Suzunsky area of the Vankorsky cluster, he said. "Scientists say, this direction is the most promising at the moment, especially with the drilling on the shelf, which began only recently."

From 2009, the Rosneft Company began operations at the Vankorskoye field in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In 2016, production at Suzun began. In 2017, test production will begin at the Yurubcheno-Tokhomoskoye field, and in 2018 it would go operational. Later on, operations would begin at the Tagaulsky and Lodochny deposits.