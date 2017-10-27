Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate

Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rateBusiness & Economy October 27, 13:33
Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:09
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strengthMilitary & Defense October 27, 13:06
Kremlin unveils agenda of phone conversation between Putin and XiRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 13:03
Press review: Russia’s answer to malware attacks and brewing Kurdish break in SyriaPress Review October 27, 13:00
Kremlin blasts news about fresh US sanctions as ‘echoes of hostility against Russia’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 12:42
Kremlin comments on Russia’s nuclear force drillsMilitary & Defense October 27, 12:31
Russian State Duma congratulates Ukraine on 73rd anniversary of liberation from NazisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 12:21
MP foresees dire consequences if Russia slaps sanctions on US in space cooperationScience & Space October 27, 12:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The board of directors of Russia’s Central Bank decided to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 8.25% per annum at the meeting on October 27, 2017, the regulator reported Friday.
The board notes that inflation holds close to 4%. Its downward deviation against the forecast is driven mainly by temporary factors, the regulator said, while the economy continues to grow.
The regulator left open the option of further rate reduction at its upcoming meetings. It also noted a gradual transition from moderately tight to neutral monetary policy.
Moving forward, the key rate decisions will be based on its assessment on the balance of risks for inflation significantly and persistently deviating in either direction from the target, as well as the dynamics of economic activity against the forecast, the report said.
Estimates as of 23 October 2017 indicate that annual inflation is 2.7%, the Central Bank said. Inflation is projected to be close to 3% by late 2017.
"Going forward, as the temporary factors run their course, it will approach 4%. Inflation expectations remain elevated. Their decline has yet to become sustainable and consistent," the regulator said.
The bank leaves open the option of further rate reduction at its upcoming meetings. Moving forward, the Bank of Russia’s key rate decisions will be based on its assessment on the balance of risks for inflation significantly and persistently deviating in either direction from the target, as well as the dynamics of economic activity against the forecast, the report said.
The report says the bank will continue moving gradually from moderately rigid to neutral monetary policy. "Given the balance of risks for inflation the Bank of Russia’s ongoing transition from moderately tight to neutral monetary policy will be gradual," the regulator said.
The Bank of Russia board of directors will hold its next rate review meeting on December 15, 2017.