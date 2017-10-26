Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show

Business & Economy
October 26, 15:35 UTC+3

See the best cars and concepts from the biennial motor show set to demonstrate the future of the automotive industry

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_972675.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_972675.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_972675.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_972675.sliderLength-1}}
BMW AG's BMW Z4 Concept is unveiled during a press briefing at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Japan
BMW AG's BMW Z4 Concept is unveiled during a press briefing at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Japan
BMW AG's BMW Z4 Concept is unveiled during a press briefing at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Japan
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corporation, presents a Toyota Concept-i concept car
Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corporation, presents a Toyota Concept-i concept car
Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corporation, presents a Toyota Concept-i concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, unveils new Lexus LS+ Concept
Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, unveils new Lexus LS+ Concept
Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, unveils new Lexus LS+ Concept
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Lexus LS+ Concept
Lexus LS+ Concept
Lexus LS+ Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Mazda Vision Coupe concept car
Mazda Vision Coupe concept car
Mazda Vision Coupe concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, walks by an e-SURVIVOR concept car at Suzuki's presentation
Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, walks by an e-SURVIVOR concept car at Suzuki's presentation
Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, walks by an e-SURVIVOR concept car at Suzuki's presentation
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A Mazda Kai concept car
A Mazda Kai concept car
A Mazda Kai concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Daniele Schillaci, head of Nissan's global sales and marketing division, presents a Nissan IMx EV concept car
Daniele Schillaci, head of Nissan's global sales and marketing division, presents a Nissan IMx EV concept car
Daniele Schillaci, head of Nissan's global sales and marketing division, presents a Nissan IMx EV concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
BMW AG's BMW 8 Series Concept is displayed at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show
BMW AG's BMW 8 Series Concept is displayed at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show
BMW AG's BMW 8 Series Concept is displayed at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Daihatsu DN Pro Cargo
Daihatsu DN Pro Cargo
Daihatsu DN Pro Cargo
© AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Honda Sports EV Concept
Honda Sports EV Concept
Honda Sports EV Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
A model demonstrates Honda Motor Co.'s Honda Riding Assist-e
A model demonstrates Honda Motor Co.'s Honda Riding Assist-e
A model demonstrates Honda Motor Co.'s Honda Riding Assist-e
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Honda Motor Co.'s Honda RoboCas Concept
Honda Motor Co.'s Honda RoboCas Concept
Honda Motor Co.'s Honda RoboCas Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Nissan's Leaf
Nissan's Leaf
Nissan's Leaf
© AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Toyota's Fine-Comfort Ride
Toyota's Fine-Comfort Ride
Toyota's Fine-Comfort Ride
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Editors choice
People participate in the parade of 'Catrinas', in Mexico City
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead October 24, 17:04
Drone footage shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, two days after Syrian Democratic Forces said that military operations to oust the Islamic State group have ended and that their fighters have taken full control of the city
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation October 23, 16:20
Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames October 20, 17:46
Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian socialite, journalist and TV host announced plans to run for Russian president next year
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice October 19, 16:13
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn October 18, 18:16
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents October 17, 17:46
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_972675'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_972675'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
BMW AG's BMW Z4 Concept is unveiled during a press briefing at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Japan
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Didier Leroy, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corporation, presents a Toyota Concept-i concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, unveils new Lexus LS+ Concept
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Lexus LS+ Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Mazda Vision Coupe concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, walks by an e-SURVIVOR concept car at Suzuki's presentation
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
A Mazda Kai concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Daniele Schillaci, head of Nissan's global sales and marketing division, presents a Nissan IMx EV concept car
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
BMW AG's BMW 8 Series Concept is displayed at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Daihatsu DN Pro Cargo
© AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Honda Sports EV Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
A model demonstrates Honda Motor Co.'s Honda Riding Assist-e
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Honda Motor Co.'s Honda RoboCas Concept
© EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Nissan's Leaf
© AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Toyota's Fine-Comfort Ride
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

The Tokyo Motor Show will be open to the general public from October 28 to November 5. See the best cars and concepts from the biennial motor show set to display the future of the automotive industry

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists
2
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
3
Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year
4
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold
5
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
6
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
7
GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама