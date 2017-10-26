Back to Main page
World economy to increase oil consumption by less than 1% in 15-20 years — minister

Business & Economy
October 26, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian energy minister earlier said the world demand for oil in 2017 is growing faster than expected

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts that the world economy will increase oil consumption by slightly less than 1% within the next 15-20 years, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RBC.

"Oil consumption will grow in the next couple of decades, but at a slower rate than economic growth - slightly less than 1% in the next 15-20 years," he said.

Earlier Novak said that the world demand for oil in 2017 is growing faster than expected - already surpassing 1.4 mln barrels from last year.

Rosneft CEO: Oil to remain basis of global energy sector for 20-30 years more

Oil & Gas
Реклама