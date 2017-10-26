World economy to increase oil consumption by less than 1% in 15-20 years — minister

Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor ShowBusiness & Economy October 26, 15:35
Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 15:10
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terroristsMilitary & Defense October 26, 14:49
Russia bids to host opening match of 60th anniversary UEFA Euro Cup in 2020Sport October 26, 14:24
Diplomat calls out Kiev’s new education law as taking aim at Russian languageRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 14:01
World economy to increase oil consumption by less than 1% in 15-20 years — ministerBusiness & Economy October 26, 13:51
Russia hands note of protest to US over removed consular archivesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 13:46
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroadSociety & Culture October 26, 13:42
Press review: Moscow won’t ‘get tough on’ Myanmar and who’s behind the Bad Rabbit virusPress Review October 26, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts that the world economy will increase oil consumption by slightly less than 1% within the next 15-20 years, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RBC.
"Oil consumption will grow in the next couple of decades, but at a slower rate than economic growth - slightly less than 1% in the next 15-20 years," he said.
Earlier Novak said that the world demand for oil in 2017 is growing faster than expected - already surpassing 1.4 mln barrels from last year.