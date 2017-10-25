Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Geological holding Rosgeo to explore Bazhenov formation for Gazprom Neft shortly

Business & Economy
October 25, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rosgeo can act as a service contractor and as a co-investor in such projects, according to its CEO

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Rosgeo is evaluating financial risks and technology solution for implementation of the Bazhenov formation exploration project for Gazprom Neft, Chief Executive Officer of the geological holding Roman Panov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Siberian scientists work on communication technology for Arctic

"We signed an agreement with them [Gazprom Neft - TASS], which provides in particular for participation in Bazhenov formation projects. It is at the implementation stage; we are evaluating financial aspects, risks, and technology solutions, Panov said.

Rosgeo can act as a service contractor and as a co-investor in such projects, he added.

"Prospects are fairly high, according to our estimates. Capitalization of assets of such kind can be interesting. Therefore internal financing can be used and the project financing principle can be employed there," Panov said.

"Development will start shortly," press service of Rosgeo told TASS.

Bazhenov formation is a group of host rocks discovered in the territory of about one million square km in West Siberia. Hydrocarbon resources in the formation are hard-to-recover ones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems
3
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
4
Russia calls for fair solution to Cyprus issue — Putin
5
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
6
Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader
7
Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with Steinmeier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама