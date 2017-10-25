Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Congress committee set to hear Kaspersky’s testimony, but date not set yet

Business & Economy
October 25, 7:37 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

On Wednesday, the committee will hold hearings on the use of Kaspersky Lab products by US governmental agencies

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, October 25. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology is set to hold hearings with the attendance of Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, a committee representative told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Kaspersky Lab offers source code for independent analysis

On Wednesday, the committee will hold hearings on the use of Kaspersky Lab products by US governmental bodies.

The official said that Kaspersky "is not a witness" during Wednesday’s hearings.

"The original plan was to have multiple hearings and <…> schedule him on one of those. But that has yet to be scheduled or announced," the source said, adding that inviting Kaspersky to the Congress was still an option, and the committee kept in contact with him.

Kaspersky earlier received an invitation to testify before the US Congress to address the allegations against his company. He agreed to testify, but later Washington postponed the hearing.

"Kaspersky Lab was not invited to participate in the hearing on October 25, but we look forward to continuing to work with the Committee. We appreciate the opportunity to engage with the Committee and other stakeholders to educate them about our company and operations as they continue their important oversight activities," the US office of Kaspersky Lab told TASS.

In mid-September, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Kaspersky Lab products threatened the country’s national security and urged US government agencies to abandon its products. According to the department, the Russian company's products can be used by Russian authorities to access government documents of the United States.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the US authorities’ decision on Kaspersky Lab as politically motivated. The Russian authorities said the move is the manifestation of unfair competition. Kaspersky Lab dismissed all accusations of cyber-espionage and said it was ready to provide source codes in order to remove any charges.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Internet & Telecom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country
3
Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomware
4
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама