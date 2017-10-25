Austria set to keep purchasing Russian gas in coming 50 years — OMV head

VIENNA, October 25. /TASS/. Austria plans to purchase Russian gas during the next 50 years, the CEO of Austria’s OMV oil and gas company, Rainer Seele, said on Tuesday.

"Reliable supplies of Russian gas have taken place in the past 50 years. We will prepare to ensure gas deliveries during the next 50 years as well, because we see good prospects," Seele said at a meeting of the Austrian-Russian friendship society.

He said OMV has always sought to ensure long-term contracts, while Russia has always had a reputation of a reliable partner that honors its contracts.

At the same time, Seele said that, regrettably, many countries are eager to receive Russian gas, but nevertheless oppose the Nord Stream-2 project.

"Every second cubic meter of natural gas used to generate heat in Austria is delivered from Russia, through the only transit route via Ukraine, Slovakia and Czech Republic. We have an alternative project, connecting European consumers and Russian suppliers directly. This project is being financed solely from private funds, and Brussels does not have to allocate a single euro for its construction," he said.

"Some say they don’t need Russian gas, but they gladly transit its gas via its territory to generate profit for themselves," Seele added.