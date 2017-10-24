Economy minister vows to bring Russian cities to world’s top-100 with best quality of life

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin has pledged to make sure that ten Russian cities will get into the world’s top hundred places to live in within a ten-year period.

"Currently two Russian cities are among the world’s hundred best cities - Moscow and St. Petersburg, which are approximately in the middle of the list. I hope and believe, and will do everything possible to make sure that at least ten Russian cities will be among the world’s hundred best places within ten-year period," he said Tuesday, adding that he would like the best of those ten to be among top ten cities with best quality of life.