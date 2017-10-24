Back to Main page
Russia ready for agricultural cooperation with Armenia

Business & Economy
October 24, 17:50 UTC+3

Fruits and juices from Armenia enjoy demand in Russia, Dmitry Medvedev says

YEREVAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to broaden cooperation with Armenia in terms of agricultural machinery deliveries, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue working on supplies of agricultural machinery products," the prime minister said. "I believe we have vast opportunities in this area," he said.

Fruits and juices from Armenia enjoy demand in Russia, Medvedev said. The food embargo currently effective in Russia is positive for the increase in deliveries from member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Armenia, he noted.

"We do not have major greenhouse and processing projects so far. We should definitely deal with that," Medvedev said.

