Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian minister slams Turkish quotas on agricultural products as discriminatory move

Business & Economy
October 24, 14:52 UTC+3

On October 9, Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

EREVAN, October 24. /TASS/. New requirements introduced by Turkey in respect of deliveries of Russian agricultural products are inconsistent with international trade rules and discriminating, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexei Gruzdev told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Turkey hopes for 35% annual trade growth with Russia

Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30

Russia not going to leave unattended new Turkey’s restrictions — agriculture minister

Four Turkish producers to start tomatoes supplies to Russia in December

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

"We brought up a question to the Turkish party that these new developments, from our point of view, do not correspond to rules of international trade," the official said.

The Ministry of Economic Development assessed the impact of these requirements for Russian suppliers, Gruzdev said. "We examined; our exporters submit such applications. This is simply an additional burden that is discriminating in our opinion," the official said. These rules are a "complicating procedure" for Russian suppliers, he added.

Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia on October 9. Exporters of unrefined sunflower oil, corn, dry peas, unshelled rice, sunflower oil cake and durum wheat are obliged to make additional certification of VAT invoices.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
4
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
7
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама