Russian minister slams Turkish quotas on agricultural products as discriminatory move

EREVAN, October 24. /TASS/. New requirements introduced by Turkey in respect of deliveries of Russian agricultural products are inconsistent with international trade rules and discriminating, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexei Gruzdev told reporters on Tuesday.
"We brought up a question to the Turkish party that these new developments, from our point of view, do not correspond to rules of international trade," the official said.
The Ministry of Economic Development assessed the impact of these requirements for Russian suppliers, Gruzdev said. "We examined; our exporters submit such applications. This is simply an additional burden that is discriminating in our opinion," the official said. These rules are a "complicating procedure" for Russian suppliers, he added.
Turkey imposed additional requirements to import of agricultural products from Russia on October 9. Exporters of unrefined sunflower oil, corn, dry peas, unshelled rice, sunflower oil cake and durum wheat are obliged to make additional certification of VAT invoices.