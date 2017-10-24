Siberian scientists work on communication technology for Arctic

OMSK, October 24. /TASS/. Specialists of the Omsk State Technical University with support from the Russian Scientific Fund are working on a technology of transmitting text messages by a radio channel for distance communication in the Arctic, the project's head Pavel Puzyrtsev told TASS on Tuesday.

"We suggest distanced mobile groups could be using short text messages to communicate with their station, and those messages could be transmitted at medium waves at a low speed of about 50 bits a second," he said. "This speed could be sufficient for a text message, and the signal could be transmitted for hundreds of kilometers."

"Now, we are working on signals, which could make this communication more effective," he added.

Medium radio waves are optimal for communication in the Arctic - unlike satellite communication or short waves - it is not reasonable to build a network of cell communication towers due to the low population density, and short waves work badly there since the ionosphere in the Arctic latitudes is unpredictable, he explained.

"The medium waves range does not depend on the ionosphere - the wave "sticks" to the ground and moves along it covering big distances," he continued. "However, since it is impossible to equip vehicles with full-size antennas, the mobile groups can only receive signals, as the "voice" would not return, and thus we suggest using text to solve the problem of replies." Using the option of text messages, the groups would be able to report their location, announce emergencies, or make requests.

The University's scientists have come up with shortened antennas for reverse communication in the Arctic and tested them in Vorkuta. Under the project, they will improve the devices for sending text messages at medium waves along a radio channel.