Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Volkswagen and Daimler inspected in European Commission’s antimonopoly probes

Business & Economy
October 23, 19:40 UTC+3 BERLIN

The compamies are cooperating with authorities in full scope

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Luca Bruno

BERLIN, October 23. /TASS/. Antimonopoly authorities of the European Union performed checks of German automakers Volkswagen and Daimler. Representatives of both companies confirmed the fact of checks to TASS on Monday.

"We confirm that the current antitrust investigations by the EU Commission, which the press have reported on over the past few days, are also directed at Volkswagen. As part of an announced review, the EU Commission examined documents in the offices of Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg (and AUDI AG in Ingolstadt)," Head of Corporate Communications with Volkswagen AG Eric Felber said.

Gallery
13 photo

Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show

"The Volkswagen Group and the Group brands concerned have been cooperating fully and for a long time with the European Commission and have submitted a corresponding application. It is not yet clear whether the European Commission will instigate formal proceedings," Felber said.

Checks were also performed in Daimler’s office on Monday, a representative of the company told TASS. "This is an additional inspection. It was announced in advance and should not be called a search," she said. Daimler "is cooperating with authorities in full scope," the representative added.

The European Commission announced earlier on Monday that it performed inspections in offices of German automakers suspected by Brussels in violations of antimonopoly laws. Inspections in BMW office took place on Friday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама