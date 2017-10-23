Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moratorium on VIM Airlines’ flights to come into force from October 25

Business & Economy
October 23, 16:24 UTC+3

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A moratorium on flights of VIM Airlines will carry into effect from October 25, a source close to the management of the air carrier told TASS on Monday.

"The moratorium on flights will be in effect from October 25. Aircraft will be on parking lots in Moscow hub airports. Lessors electing to export their aircraft have had and will have such an opportunity," the source said.

Read also

Aeroflot resumes financing of VIM-Airlines

"Restrictions will be imposed. They will see license suspension by the end of the week," one of the sources said. "The operator’s certificate will not be revoked," the source said.

The airline currently has just five aircraft not returned to lessors, another source said. "Lessors has actually taken back all their aircraft. About five airplanes are left and they will also be taken by the end of week. They [VIM Airlines] retain their Boeing 757 jets," he added.

"The Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Service [Rosaviatsiya] extended three months to Boris Karlov and his Aurora Investments for implementation of the airline operations stabilization plan. Aurora, in cooperation with Renaissance Capital, lending banks and financial department of VIM Airlines, offered the crisis management plan to the Transport Ministry and Rosaviatsiya," the source said.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. This was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and overseas airports. According to information of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya, company’s debts amount to about 7 bln rubles ($121.8 mln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама