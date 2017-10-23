Back to Main page
Suspicious financial operations down 2.5 times in Russia

Business & Economy
October 23, 15:41 UTC+3

Approximately $3.1 bln were prevented from entering the shadow turnover, according to the head of the Russian financial watchdog

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The number of suspicious financial operations in Russia declined 2.5 times, head of the Russian financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring Yuri Chikhanchin said on Monday.

"[The number of suspicious financial operations] declined nearly two times and a half," the official said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We managed to improve compliance of all financial institutions with the law in cooperation with the mega-regulator and law enforcement agencies," Chikhanchin said. The banks were granted an opportunity of refusing to perform operations and open accounts for clients they regard as non-complying with the law, he said. "About 460,000 refusals were made this year; we prevented approximately 180 bln rubles ($3.1 bln) from entering the shadow turnover," Chikhanchin added.

