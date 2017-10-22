Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tourist flow from Russia to Turkey rose tenfold in H1 2017 - Russian Energy Minister

Business & Economy
October 22, 1:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tourism is important for development of bilateral relations and Russia is also interested in growth of the tourist flow from Turkey, Alexander Novak said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The tourist traffic from Russia to Turkey rose tenfold in the first half of 2017 on an annualized basis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"The flow of tourists to Turkey increased significantly this year in view of lifting restrictions that were introduced earlier for charter transportation. We expect that about 1.6 mln people already visited Turkey according to data for six months, while there were just 168 thousand people in the same period last year. That is, the tourist traffic rose tenfold," Novak said.

Tourism is important for development of bilateral relations and Russia is also interested in growth of the tourist flow from Turkey, the minister added.

Previously, Russia suspended charter flights with Turkey in late October 2015. That was done after the Turkish Air Forces had attacked a Russian bomber that was on a mission in the sky over Syria as part of an anti-terrorist operation.

In August 2016, after the President of Turkey apologized for the incident and negotiations between the two leaders, the parties decided to start the restoration of ties. Russian experts from the Transport Ministry inspected the safety of Turkish airports and the sent a corresponding report to the government.

On August 28, 2016, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on lifting the ban on charter air services between Russia and Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign Ministry
2
Russia hails Raqqa’s liberation from IS - deputy minister
3
NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deployment
4
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’
5
Russian design bureau developing new coaxial helicopter for defense needs
6
Russian Space Forces facilities
7
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама