Russia's Economy Ministry forecasts investment activity expected to grow by 4%

Business & Economy
October 20, 16:04 UTC+3
SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects growth of investment activity at the level of 4% as of 2017 year-end, minister Maksim Oreshkin said on Friday.

"[Growth is expected] at the level of about 4% year-on-year for the investment activity," Oreshkin said.

