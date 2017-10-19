Russia’s Central Bank expects key rate reduction within two quarters

Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmamentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:53
Russia to give immediate mirrored response to US withdrawal from INF Treaty — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:49
Europe’s supporting separatism in some states triggered Catalan events — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:43
UN should remain center of global system, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:25
Putin: US failing to honor commitments for plutonium disposalRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:04
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — PutinBusiness & Economy October 19, 17:59
Some countries do their utmost to preserve chaos in Middle East — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 17:42
Putin: Previous formulas for tackling conflicts do not work, new ones not yet foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 17:18
Russian experts create 3D model of Palmyra to be handed over to DamascusSociety & Culture October 19, 16:52
MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank expects a reduction in the key rate within two quarters, head of the regulator’s department on monetary policy Igor Dmitriev said Thursday.
"There is potential for a reduction in rates within two quarters as has been stated in September release," he said.