Russia’s Central Bank expects key rate reduction within two quarters

Business & Economy
October 19, 19:11 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank expects a reduction in the key rate within two quarters, head of the regulator’s department on monetary policy Igor Dmitriev said Thursday.

"There is potential for a reduction in rates within two quarters as has been stated in September release," he said.

Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%

Finance Minister comments on Central bank's decision to cut key rate

Financial recovery of banks limits key rate reduction in Russia — ex-Finance Minister

Sberbank forecasts Central Bank's key rate to reach 8% in 2017

Central Bank of Russia
