Glencore may boost share in Rosneft capital in the future

Business & Economy
October 19, 16:23 UTC+3

Glencore CEO said the company is satisfied with it Rosneft ownership

VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. Glencore may boost its share in Rosneft capital, Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg said Thursday.

"We are satisfied with our Rosneft ownership, and we don’t rule out an increase in the share in the future," he said when asked whether the company plans to withdraw from Rosneft.

