CEO reveals dates for start of Rosneft-Eni joint drilling in Black Sea

Business & Economy
October 19, 16:22 UTC+3 VERONA

Eni is one of Rosneft's strategic partners in developing the Russian continental shelf, in particular the Barents and Black Seas

VERONA, October 19. /TASS/. Rosneft and Italian Eni will start drilling in the Black Sea in late December - early January, CEO of Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft Igor Sechin said at the X Eurasian Forum on Thursday.

Rosneft CEO explains how OPEC deal affects oil market

"For example, we have signed several comprehensive agreements with Eni on expanding cooperation in almost all areas of our work - exploration, production, trading oil and petroleum products, refining and technologies. That bring Eni closer to large-scale oil production in Russia. We will start drilling in the Black Sea in late December - early January," he said.

Eni is one of Rosneft's strategic partners in developing the Russian continental shelf, in particular the Barents and Black Seas.

In 2013, Rosneft and Eni S.p.A. signed an agreement on the completion of transactions on the Russian shelf (regarding the projects of Fedynsky and Central Barents in the Barents Sea and the project in the Black Sea (West Black Sea section). The parties to the agreement are Rosneft JV Projects SA (a subsidiary of Rosneft) and Eni Energy Russia BV (a subsidiary of Eni).

Rosneft and Eni established joint ventures-operators for each of the projects. In every joint venture Rosneft holds 66.67% Eni holds 33.33%.

