Top diplomat says Russia expects support for ‘Barents Davos’ forum initiative

ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russia expects support for its initiative to establish a high-level regional forum in the Barents area, "Barents Davos," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Thursday’s ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

"Russian chairmanship forwarded a proposal to establish a high-level regional forum, a sort of "Barents Davos," as a permanent discussion platform involving members of political, business and scientific communities and mass media to discuss the entire Barents agenda," he said.

"We expect this initiative to be supported," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that provision of the region’s stable development and establishment of comfortable living conditions in it should remain the Council’s priority tasks.