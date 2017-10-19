Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat says Russia expects support for ‘Barents Davos’ forum initiative

Business & Economy
October 19, 11:36 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Russia expects support for its initiative to establish a high-level regional forum in the Barents area

Share
1 pages in this article

ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russia expects support for its initiative to establish a high-level regional forum in the Barents area, "Barents Davos," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Thursday’s ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

"Russian chairmanship forwarded a proposal to establish a high-level regional forum, a sort of "Barents Davos," as a permanent discussion platform involving members of political, business and scientific communities and mass media to discuss the entire Barents agenda," he said.

"We expect this initiative to be supported," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that provision of the region’s stable development and establishment of comfortable living conditions in it should remain the Council’s priority tasks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top diplomat says Russia expects support for ‘Barents Davos’ forum initiative
2
North Korea threatens US with 'unimaginable' strike
3
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
4
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
5
Mexico’s Gabriela Cuevas Barron elected new IPU president
6
Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to enact laws
7
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама