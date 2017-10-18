Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gunvor may start exploration drilling in Caspian Sea by 2018 year-end

Business & Economy
October 18, 20:45 UTC+3 LONDON

The company is currently doing some seismic work

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, October 18. /TASS/. Gunvor Group that resumed investments into drilling on Morskoe Oilfield in the Caspian Sea will start exploration drilling in the project by 2018 year-end, Chief Executive Officer of the oil trader Torbjorn Tornqvist told TASS on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Oil & Money conference.

Read also

Lukoil will launch two new oil fields in Caspian Sea in 2022 and 2026

"We are doing some seismic work there. I do not have the exact number. This field working is within the seismic work," he said. "We are spending money this year and will also spend money in the next year," Tornqvist said. "There will be more next year than this year," the top manager said when questioned about company’s investments increase.

"I think, probably the earliest when we will do something will be at the end of the next year - early 2019," Tornqvist said responding to a question regarding the drilling start on the field.

Morskoe Oilfield with recoverable resources of 5.7 mln tonnes under C1 Category was discovered in Lagansky Block, the North Caspian.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA
2
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament
3
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
6
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend
7
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама