Putin says trade turnover between Russia, Croatia rising

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. The trade and economic relations between Russia and Croatia have been demonstrating positive dynamics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Wednesday.
"I am grad to note that we evidence a substantial increase in trade turnover (between the two countries - TASS) now, and we have certain promising cooperation areas," he said.
According to the data provided by the Kremlin press service, the trade turnover between Russia and Croatia soared by 63.9% in first seven months of 2017 to $667.5 mln following a decrease in 2016.
Croatian President plans several meetings in Russia, particularly with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko. She will also attend the Russian-Croatian economic forum in Moscow later this week. The forum is expected to focus on the area of deepening and expanding the trade and economic ties in various spheres. The Croatian delegation will comprise representatives of more than 100 companies from agriculture, shipbuilding, energy, transport, tourism, pharmacy, construction and other sectors.