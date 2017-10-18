Russia to help Kazakhstan overcome fuel deficit

OPCW chief warns threat of chemical terrorism very realWorld October 18, 16:20
All measures should be taken to make Pyongyang and Seoul sit down for talks — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 15:34
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019Military & Defense October 18, 15:01
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and IranRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 14:52
What is going on with Syria's RaqqaWorld October 18, 14:46
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearendMilitary & Defense October 18, 14:36
US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chiefMilitary & Defense October 18, 14:20
Ukraine severs another defense agreement with RussiaWorld October 18, 14:00
At least 3,000 police officers deployed as mass protests flare-up in KievWorld October 18, 13:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, October 18. /TASS/. Russia has already started providing support to Kazakhstan in overcoming the fuel deficit. Extra deliveries of gasoline will be 100,000 tonnes this month, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told TASS on Wednesday.
"We are proactively helping; our shipments are in full swing now. We helped in respect of jet fuel in particular, and now helps in terms of motor gasoline," Molodtsov said. "They [supplies] will be up to 100,000 tonnes of gasoline in this month. Later on - in line with the indicative balance. The volume of this year may be even slightly above the indicative balance because we have current production surplus. We believe this is possible," he said.
Russia is supplying fuel to Kazakhstan at market prices, Molodtsov said. "We offer on the basis of existing market offer. We do not have the notion of regulated prices. This is interaction at a commercial level for us," he added.
.The Russian Energy Ministry does not regard the situation in Kazakhstan as critical and the country will be able to overcome fuel deficit.
"I do not believe that the situation is too critical; they will tackle the situation," Molodtsov said.
Fuel deficit in Kazakhstan is the result of untimely measures undertaken by the government and the energy ministry for support of the fuel and lubricants market, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev said earlier.