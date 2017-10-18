Back to Main page
Russia to help Kazakhstan overcome fuel deficit

Business & Economy
October 18, 15:20 UTC+3

Moscow will ship extra 100,000 tonnes of gasoline this month

ST. PETERSBURG, October 18. /TASS/. Russia has already started providing support to Kazakhstan in overcoming the fuel deficit. Extra deliveries of gasoline will be 100,000 tonnes this month, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are proactively helping; our shipments are in full swing now. We helped in respect of jet fuel in particular, and now helps in terms of motor gasoline," Molodtsov said. "They [supplies] will be up to 100,000 tonnes of gasoline in this month. Later on - in line with the indicative balance. The volume of this year may be even slightly above the indicative balance because we have current production surplus. We believe this is possible," he said.

Russia is supplying fuel to Kazakhstan at market prices, Molodtsov said. "We offer on the basis of existing market offer. We do not have the notion of regulated prices. This is interaction at a commercial level for us," he added.

.The Russian Energy Ministry does not regard the situation in Kazakhstan as critical and the country will be able to overcome fuel deficit.

"I do not believe that the situation is too critical; they will tackle the situation," Molodtsov said.

Fuel deficit in Kazakhstan is the result of untimely measures undertaken by the government and the energy ministry for support of the fuel and lubricants market, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev said earlier.

