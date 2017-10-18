Venezuela ready to work with US investors — president

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Venezuela is ready to let US investors into the country on the win-win basis, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told reporters on Tuesday.

In August, Washington imposed new economic sanctions against Caracas amid tensions between the government and the opposition. The US said the sanctions were due to human rights violations and corruption in the South American country.

"If they want to have business on the win-win basis, they may come," Maduro was quoted as saying by the national news agency, Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN). "This is our task, and I’m telling this to the United States, and also to China and India. We have been extracting 280,000 barrels of oil daily with Chevron."

In addition, Maduro said an agreement was signed with US company Horizontal Well Drilling for maintenance of Venezuelan oil wells.