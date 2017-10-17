Back to Main page
Russian oil companies may establish consortia for oil production in Iran

Business & Economy
October 17, 20:28 UTC+3 LONDON

Iran is interested in consortia of Russia, European and Asian companies performing oil production in the country

LONDON, October 17. /TASS/. Iran is interested in consortia of Russia, European and Asian companies performing oil production in the country, Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on Tuesday at the Oil & Money conference.

"We want that Russian, European and Asian companies work in Iran in consortiums," the official said.

Russian oil companies are holding such talks with European partners, Zamaninia said responding to reporters after the session. He did not detail names of companies.

It was reported earlier that six Russian oil companies, Rosneft, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, Tatneft and Zarubezhneft, signed memoranda on several oil producing projects with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

