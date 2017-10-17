Back to Main page
Russia to develop online shopping — PM

Business & Economy
October 17, 19:12 UTC+3 SKOLKOVO

Digital technologies "are saving time for everyone," the premier says

SKOLKOVO, October 17. /TASS/. The volume of online trading in Russia has not been sufficient yet and this area should be developed, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"A significant portion of purchases is made via Internet as present," the prime minister said. "Total amount of online trading was about 1 trillion rubles ($17.4 bln)" in Russia last year, Medvedev said.

"The figure appears to be huge even if converted into dollars. However, it is a small one in reality. We would like to continue developing this sphere because it accounts for just three percent of the total retail volume," the prime minister said.

Digital technologies "are saving time for everyone," Medvedev said, adding that time is the most precious in human life.

 Russia is not looking for its own way in development of digital technologies and is ready to work with everyone, he said.

"If we talk about our own way in the digital world, of course, there is no such a way. We are all together, the whole humanity is moving along this path, creating the prototype of the future artificial intelligence with all its various stages and application tasks, including the Internet of things," the Prime Minister said.

"Therefore, there is no single path, but we are using our capabilities, including training our people, our own experts in this area," he added.

"But we would like to do this together with others, this is the goal of digital economy and digital development in the modern world," Medvedev said.

The head of the government of the Russian Federation assured that Russia will "continue to do this, no matter if someone likes it or not".

When asked about the impact of sanctions on the development of digital technologies in Russia, Medvedev said that "digital technologies are global, and all kinds of restrictions and sanctions are personal, targeted - and this is a direct contradiction."

"But on the other hand, it is because of the global nature of digital technologies that they are largely incapable of experiencing the impact of sanctions, they are not subject to sanctions," Medvedev said, noting that this is the advantage of the global world and digital technologies.

"You can try to limit something in some way, but it's very difficult to limit these technologies," he added.

