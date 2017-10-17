Back to Main page
About 70 enterprises from 5 countries take part in Urals mining forum

Business & Economy
October 17, 18:00 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The VII mining forum opened on October 17 in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, October 17. /TASS/. About 70 companies from five countries participated in the VII mining forum, which opened on Tuesday in Yekaterinburg (the Urals), the regional information department said.

"The VII Urals Mining Forum opened on October 17 in Yekaterinburg," the information department said. "The event features representatives of 70 companies and organizations from Russia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Kazakhstan and Belarus."

Read also

Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vital

The region's acting Minister of Industry and Science Sergei Perestoronin said the mining complex has the task of becoming a driver of the modernization and competitiveness of the economy's real sector. "Attracting investments, modern equipment of the production facilities, use of modern digital technologies, social protection for miners and keeping of the companies' human resources' potential - these tasks require consolidation of efforts from the government, the scientific community and businesses," the department quoted him.

Academician Leopold Leontyev said the forum's materials will be helpful in work on the federal program on processing of industrial waste. He also said: "in this event very effective is the combination of specialists from three directions: miners, metallurgists and machine builders. Machine builders give their requirements to quality of metal to metallurgists - in order to make good machines the metallurgists must tell minors what ores they need. For example, today we've heard a report on mechanism for the Arctic, and here it is important that machine builders make it clear to metallurgists what materials should be like so that they could be used in the extreme cold conditions," the scientist said.

The VII Urals Mining Forum will continue working at Yekaterinburg-EXPO to October 19, 2017. The forum's discussions will cover development of the mining-metallurgical complex, the state of mineral bases in the Polar Urals and in the Arctic, problems of training engineers for the Urals mining industry, and measures of state support.

Реклама