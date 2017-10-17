Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian companies will go on with their projects in Iraq despite difficulties — minister

Business & Economy
October 17, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The press service of the Iraqi army reported that the armed forces had regained control over a number of strategically important oil and gas facilities

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian companies will be able to continue their projects in Iraq, despite the situation in that country, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.

"Our companies continue to work for today and we believe that they will be able to go on with implementation of their projects," he said.

Read also

Russia's Gazprom Neft beefs up security at its Iraqi Kurdistan branches

The press service of the Iraqi army reported that the armed forces had regained control over a number of strategically important oil and gas facilities. Kurdish armed units Peshmerga denied those reports claiming that they still control the main oil fields of the province.

On October 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, gave instructions to the government forces to restore security and stability in the Kirkuk province, cooperating with the Kurd Peshmerga units and the local residents.

The Iraqi prime minister said earlier that the federal and local forces would control the disputed areas together, under the guidance of the Baghdad authorities.

Russian oil major Lukoil is participating in the development of West Qurna-2 oilfield in southern Iraq, 65 km northwest of the major port city of Basra. The current participants of the project are the South Oil Company of the Ministry of Oil of Iraq (on behalf of the state) and a consortium of contractors comprising Lukoil (75%) and the Iraqi North Oil Company (25%).

Also Russia’s Gazprom Neft is currently engaged in oil development in Iraq. The company planned to increase its oil production by 17% to 220,000 tonnes in Iraqi Kurdistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
2
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
3
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia
4
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
5
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation
6
Expert points to European Union's growing confusion over Kiev’s policy
7
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама