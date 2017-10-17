Russian companies will go on with their projects in Iraq despite difficulties — minister

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian companies will be able to continue their projects in Iraq, despite the situation in that country, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.

"Our companies continue to work for today and we believe that they will be able to go on with implementation of their projects," he said.

The press service of the Iraqi army reported that the armed forces had regained control over a number of strategically important oil and gas facilities. Kurdish armed units Peshmerga denied those reports claiming that they still control the main oil fields of the province.

On October 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, gave instructions to the government forces to restore security and stability in the Kirkuk province, cooperating with the Kurd Peshmerga units and the local residents.

The Iraqi prime minister said earlier that the federal and local forces would control the disputed areas together, under the guidance of the Baghdad authorities.

Russian oil major Lukoil is participating in the development of West Qurna-2 oilfield in southern Iraq, 65 km northwest of the major port city of Basra. The current participants of the project are the South Oil Company of the Ministry of Oil of Iraq (on behalf of the state) and a consortium of contractors comprising Lukoil (75%) and the Iraqi North Oil Company (25%).

Also Russia’s Gazprom Neft is currently engaged in oil development in Iraq. The company planned to increase its oil production by 17% to 220,000 tonnes in Iraqi Kurdistan.