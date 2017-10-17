MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airport

Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellitesScience & Space October 17, 15:11
MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. The MC-21 aircraft has made the first flight from the airfield of the Irkutsk aircraft building plant to the airport of Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.
The commander of the aircraft reported that the flight went on as usual, all aircraft systems worked without failures, the ministry said.
"Today, the first experimental MC-21-300 aircraft flew from the site of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant to the Ramenskoye airfield (Zhukovsky - TASS) to continue flight tests that are carried out in accordance with the schedule," Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.
According to him, the aircraft’s characteristics and the state support for export of high-tech products create a real opportunity for the airliner to become competitive on the global market.