Anti-Russian sanctions doing harm to Hungarian economy - Hungarian lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions have done a lot of harm to the Hungarian economy over the past three years, Marton Gyongyosi, a member of the Hungarian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Our party’s position is that by imposing anti-Russian sanction we are cutting our own throat, since economic restrictions won’t work," he said.

"Now that three years have elapsed after these sanctions were imposed, we see that it is an utter catastrophe for the Hungarian economy," he stressed. "It is harmful for cooperation in energy, trade and politics."

According to Gyongyosi, his party, the Movement for a Better Hungary, has repeatedly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his consent to the imposition of the anti-Russian sanctions.