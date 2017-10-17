Anti-Russian sanctions doing harm to Hungarian economy - Hungarian lawmaker

Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 21:37
Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard timesSociety & Culture October 16, 21:06
FIFA: Indian schoolteacher and her son to attend 2018 World Cup opener in Moscow for freeSport October 16, 20:23
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense ministerMilitary & Defense October 16, 19:54
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a yearMilitary & Defense October 16, 19:23
Soviet youth festival: memories from the pastSociety & Culture October 16, 18:01
Russian-US outer space flight simulation project kicks off in NovemberScience & Space October 16, 17:42
Pyongyang to continue to build up its nuclear potential — senior lawmakerWorld October 16, 17:33
Trump’s policy may exacerbate US exceptionalism — expertsWorld October 16, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions have done a lot of harm to the Hungarian economy over the past three years, Marton Gyongyosi, a member of the Hungarian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
"Our party’s position is that by imposing anti-Russian sanction we are cutting our own throat, since economic restrictions won’t work," he said.
"Now that three years have elapsed after these sanctions were imposed, we see that it is an utter catastrophe for the Hungarian economy," he stressed. "It is harmful for cooperation in energy, trade and politics."
According to Gyongyosi, his party, the Movement for a Better Hungary, has repeatedly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his consent to the imposition of the anti-Russian sanctions.