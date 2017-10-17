Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Anti-Russian sanctions doing harm to Hungarian economy - Hungarian lawmaker

Business & Economy
October 17, 2:02 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"Now that three years have elapsed after these sanctions were imposed, we see that it is an utter catastrophe for the Hungarian economy," Marton Gyongyosi stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions have done a lot of harm to the Hungarian economy over the past three years, Marton Gyongyosi, a member of the Hungarian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Our party’s position is that by imposing anti-Russian sanction we are cutting our own throat, since economic restrictions won’t work," he said.

"Now that three years have elapsed after these sanctions were imposed, we see that it is an utter catastrophe for the Hungarian economy," he stressed. "It is harmful for cooperation in energy, trade and politics."

According to Gyongyosi, his party, the Movement for a Better Hungary, has repeatedly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his consent to the imposition of the anti-Russian sanctions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
2
Russian top diplomat slams West’s ‘mean and dishonest’ actions against Libya
3
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
4
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
5
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military drills in Kazakhstan
7
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама